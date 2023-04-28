IVP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.45 crore, up 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.45 crore in March 2023 up 1.19% from Rs. 173.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2023 up 17.31% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2023 up 14.65% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2022.