IVP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.45 crore, up 1.19% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVP are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.45 crore in March 2023 up 1.19% from Rs. 173.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2023 up 17.31% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2023 up 14.65% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2022.

IVP
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.45 156.14 173.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.45 156.14 173.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.74 122.17 142.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.20 0.43 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 5.31 0.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.61 4.95 4.74
Depreciation 1.29 1.31 1.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.15 13.64 12.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.54 8.33 11.51
Other Income 0.82 0.70 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.36 9.03 12.36
Interest 2.94 3.12 2.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.42 5.91 9.58
Exceptional Items -- 8.49 --
P/L Before Tax 11.42 14.40 9.58
Tax 2.88 4.13 2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.54 10.27 7.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.54 10.27 7.28
Equity Share Capital 10.33 10.33 10.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.27 9.94 7.05
Diluted EPS 8.27 9.94 7.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.27 9.94 7.05
Diluted EPS 8.27 9.94 7.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited