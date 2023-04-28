English
    IVP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.45 crore, up 1.19% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.45 crore in March 2023 up 1.19% from Rs. 173.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2023 up 17.31% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2023 up 14.65% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2022.

    IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.05 in March 2022.

    IVP shares closed at 141.50 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.19% returns over the last 6 months and -9.64% over the last 12 months.

    IVP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.45156.14173.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.45156.14173.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.74122.17142.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.200.430.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.085.310.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.614.954.74
    Depreciation1.291.311.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1513.6412.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.548.3311.51
    Other Income0.820.700.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.369.0312.36
    Interest2.943.122.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.425.919.58
    Exceptional Items--8.49--
    P/L Before Tax11.4214.409.58
    Tax2.884.132.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.5410.277.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.5410.277.28
    Equity Share Capital10.3310.3310.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.279.947.05
    Diluted EPS8.279.947.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.279.947.05
    Diluted EPS8.279.947.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IVP #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:33 am