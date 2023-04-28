IVP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.45 crore, up 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.45 crore in March 2023 up 1.19% from Rs. 173.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2023 up 17.31% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2023 up 14.65% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2022.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.05 in March 2022.

IVP shares closed at 141.50 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.19% returns over the last 6 months and -9.64% over the last 12 months.