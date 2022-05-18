 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IVP Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.39 crore, up 46.88% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVP are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.39 crore in March 2022 up 46.88% from Rs. 118.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2022 up 95.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2022 up 60.59% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2021.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2021.

IVP shares closed at 151.15 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.20% over the last 12 months.

IVP
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.39 156.96 118.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 173.39 156.96 118.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.09 130.86 100.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 0.41 0.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.88 -2.54 -5.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.74 4.25 4.01
Depreciation 1.29 1.29 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.67 12.55 10.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.51 10.14 6.56
Other Income 0.85 0.74 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.36 10.88 7.25
Interest 2.78 2.45 1.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.58 8.43 5.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.58 8.43 5.51
Tax 2.30 2.05 1.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.28 6.38 3.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.28 6.38 3.73
Equity Share Capital 10.33 10.33 10.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.05 6.18 3.61
Diluted EPS 7.05 6.18 3.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.05 6.18 3.61
Diluted EPS 7.05 6.18 3.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IVP #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
