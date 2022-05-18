IVP Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.39 crore, up 46.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.39 crore in March 2022 up 46.88% from Rs. 118.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2022 up 95.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2022 up 60.59% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2021.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2021.

IVP shares closed at 151.15 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.20% over the last 12 months.