IVP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore, down 25.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVP are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore in March 2020 down 25.52% from Rs. 75.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020 down 213.41% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 down 41.18% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.
IVP shares closed at 37.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.21% returns over the last 6 months and -53.68% over the last 12 months.
|IVP
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.36
|49.39
|75.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.36
|49.39
|75.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.08
|32.91
|61.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|0.29
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.85
|5.37
|2.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.76
|3.84
|3.78
|Depreciation
|1.26
|1.28
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.41
|7.82
|7.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-2.12
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.55
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-1.57
|-0.06
|Interest
|1.83
|2.41
|2.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.69
|-3.98
|-2.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.69
|-3.98
|-2.19
|Tax
|-0.83
|-1.60
|-3.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.86
|-2.38
|1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.86
|-2.38
|1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|10.33
|10.33
|10.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-2.30
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-2.30
|1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-2.30
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-2.30
|1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
