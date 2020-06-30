IVP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore, down 25.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore in March 2020 down 25.52% from Rs. 75.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020 down 213.41% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 down 41.18% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.

IVP shares closed at 37.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.21% returns over the last 6 months and -53.68% over the last 12 months.