IVP Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.67 crore, down 13.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.67 crore in March 2019 down 13.85% from Rs. 87.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019 down 17.17% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 86.48% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2018.

IVP EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2018.

IVP shares closed at 92.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.15% returns over the last 6 months and -50.89% over the last 12 months.