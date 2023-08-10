IVP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 139.58 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.58 crore in June 2023 down 13.93% from Rs. 162.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 down 66% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2023 down 35.8% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

IVP EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2022.

IVP shares closed at 165.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.77% returns over the last 6 months and 11.04% over the last 12 months.