IVP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.17 crore, up 109.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.17 crore in June 2022 up 109.55% from Rs. 77.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022 up 1150% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022 up 126.22% from Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2021.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

IVP shares closed at 168.60 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.50% returns over the last 6 months and 31.46% over the last 12 months.