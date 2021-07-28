IVP Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.39 crore, up 278.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.39 crore in June 2021 up 278.07% from Rs. 20.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021 up 107.12% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2021 up 233.22% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2020.

IVP shares closed at 134.95 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.01% returns over the last 6 months and 188.66% over the last 12 months.