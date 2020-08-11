IVP Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.47 crore, down 70.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVP are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.47 crore in June 2020 down 70.03% from Rs. 68.30 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2020 down 153.55% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020 down 279.14% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2019.
IVP shares closed at 48.25 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -27.44% over the last 12 months.
|IVP
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.47
|56.36
|68.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.47
|56.36
|68.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.53
|42.08
|56.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|0.24
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|0.85
|-1.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.64
|3.76
|3.83
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.26
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.80
|9.41
|8.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.66
|-1.24
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.38
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.19
|-0.86
|0.58
|Interest
|1.84
|1.83
|2.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.03
|-2.69
|-2.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.03
|-2.69
|-2.38
|Tax
|-2.10
|-0.83
|-0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.93
|-1.86
|-1.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.93
|-1.86
|-1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|10.33
|10.33
|10.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.81
|-1.80
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.81
|-1.80
|-1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.81
|-1.80
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.81
|-1.80
|-1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm