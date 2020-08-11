IVP Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.47 crore, down 70.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.47 crore in June 2020 down 70.03% from Rs. 68.30 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2020 down 153.55% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020 down 279.14% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2019.

IVP shares closed at 48.25 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -27.44% over the last 12 months.