IVP Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 68.30 crore, down 8.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.30 crore in June 2019 down 8.27% from Rs. 74.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2019 down 1822.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2019 down 44.18% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2018.

IVP shares closed at 92.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -55.10% over the last 12 months.