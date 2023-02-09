IVP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.14 crore, down 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.14 crore in December 2022 down 0.52% from Rs. 156.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2022 up 60.97% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2021.