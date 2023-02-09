IVP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.14 crore, down 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.14 crore in December 2022 down 0.52% from Rs. 156.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2022 up 60.97% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2021.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 9.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.18 in December 2021.

IVP shares closed at 127.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 6.14% over the last 12 months.