    IVP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.14 crore, down 0.52% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.14 crore in December 2022 down 0.52% from Rs. 156.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2022 up 60.97% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2021.

    IVP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.14167.19156.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.14167.19156.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.17140.74130.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.450.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.31-0.18-2.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.954.814.25
    Depreciation1.311.321.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6414.3512.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.335.7010.14
    Other Income0.700.680.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.036.3810.88
    Interest3.123.382.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.913.008.43
    Exceptional Items8.494.41--
    P/L Before Tax14.407.418.43
    Tax4.131.702.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.275.716.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.275.716.38
    Equity Share Capital10.3310.3310.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.945.536.18
    Diluted EPS9.945.536.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.945.536.18
    Diluted EPS9.945.536.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
