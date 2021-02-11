MARKET NEWS

IVP Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.23 crore, up 82.69% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVP are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.23 crore in December 2020 up 82.69% from Rs. 49.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2020 up 282.35% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2020 up 3375.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2019.

IVP shares closed at 93.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.75% returns over the last 6 months and 85.44% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations90.2360.9349.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations90.2360.9349.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.7345.2932.91
Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.270.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.91-0.195.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.713.573.84
Depreciation1.281.271.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.378.997.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.561.73-2.12
Other Income0.660.630.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.222.36-1.57
Interest1.591.792.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.630.57-3.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.630.57-3.98
Tax2.290.21-1.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.340.36-2.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.340.36-2.38
Equity Share Capital10.3310.3310.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.200.35-2.30
Diluted EPS4.200.35-2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.200.35-2.30
Diluted EPS4.200.35-2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IVP #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:33 pm

