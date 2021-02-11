IVP Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.23 crore, up 82.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.23 crore in December 2020 up 82.69% from Rs. 49.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2020 up 282.35% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2020 up 3375.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2019.

IVP shares closed at 93.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.75% returns over the last 6 months and 85.44% over the last 12 months.