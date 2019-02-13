IVP Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.35 crore, up 33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.35 crore in December 2018 up 33% from Rs. 71.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2018 down 75.21% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2018 down 38.24% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2017.

IVP EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.43 in December 2017.

IVP shares closed at 92.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.08% returns over the last 6 months and -55.55% over the last 12 months.