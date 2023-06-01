English
    ITL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore in March 2023 up 21.73% from Rs. 33.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 36.18% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2022.

    ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.42 in March 2022.

    ITL Industries shares closed at 209.15 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 62.01% over the last 12 months.

    ITL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.8933.8833.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.8933.8833.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.5418.9521.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.118.258.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.12-1.52-6.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.033.73
    Depreciation0.130.330.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.031.514.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.532.312.02
    Other Income1.490.161.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.022.483.06
    Interest0.430.410.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.602.062.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.602.062.76
    Tax1.230.551.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.371.511.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.371.511.74
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.384.725.42
    Diluted EPS7.384.725.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.384.725.42
    Diluted EPS7.384.725.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am