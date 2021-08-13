ITL Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore, up 143.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore in June 2021 up 143.06% from Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021 up 516.2% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2021 up 385% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2020.

ITL Industries shares closed at 170.05 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)