ITL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.88 crore, up 4.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 4.43% from Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2022 up 9.77% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.