ITL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.88 crore, up 4.43% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 4.43% from Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2022 up 9.77% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

    ITL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.8840.3732.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.8840.3732.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9516.7617.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.259.416.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.524.71-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.033.503.35
    Depreciation0.330.320.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.513.422.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.312.251.84
    Other Income0.160.510.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.482.762.21
    Interest0.410.140.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.062.621.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.062.621.89
    Tax0.550.630.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.511.991.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.511.991.44
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.726.224.50
    Diluted EPS4.726.224.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.726.224.50
    Diluted EPS4.726.224.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited