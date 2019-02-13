ITL Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore in December 2018 up 13.13% from Rs. 20.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2018 up 31.44% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2018 up 29.11% from Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2017.

ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.24 in December 2017.

ITL Industries shares closed at 158.35 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -54.21% over the last 12 months.