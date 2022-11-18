ITL Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 45.02% from Rs. 27.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2022 up 25% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in September 2021.

ITL Industries shares closed at 187.40 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.19% over the last 12 months.