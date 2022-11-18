English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ITL Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 45.02% from Rs. 27.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2022 up 25% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

    ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in September 2021.

    ITL Industries shares closed at 187.40 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.19% over the last 12 months.

    ITL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3728.8827.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3728.8827.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7311.7912.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.417.856.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.710.98-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.513.463.84
    Depreciation0.360.370.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.332.122.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.322.311.92
    Other Income0.520.290.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.842.602.16
    Interest0.210.450.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.632.151.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.632.151.78
    Tax0.630.400.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.001.751.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.001.751.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.001.751.38
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.245.504.31
    Diluted EPS6.245.504.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.245.504.31
    Diluted EPS6.245.504.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ITL Industries #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm