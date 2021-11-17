MARKET NEWS

Earnings

ITL Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

November 17, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore in September 2021 up 18.3% from Rs. 23.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021 down 19.22% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021 down 15.23% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2020.

ITL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.31 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2020.

ITL Industries shares closed at 140.15 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 101.51% over the last 12 months.

ITL Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations27.8419.6523.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations27.8419.6523.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.888.279.87
Purchase of Traded Goods6.914.673.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.580.842.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.842.782.68
Depreciation0.400.440.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.471.081.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.921.582.54
Other Income0.240.090.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.161.672.63
Interest0.370.340.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.781.332.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.781.332.11
Tax0.400.200.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.381.131.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.381.131.71
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.381.131.71
Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.313.525.34
Diluted EPS4.313.525.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.313.525.34
Diluted EPS4.313.525.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ITL Industries #Machine Tools #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2021 06:44 pm

