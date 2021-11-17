ITL Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore in September 2021 up 18.3% from Rs. 23.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021 down 19.22% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021 down 15.23% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2020.

ITL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.31 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2020.

ITL Industries shares closed at 140.15 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 101.51% over the last 12 months.