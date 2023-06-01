ITL Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore, up 21.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore in March 2023 up 21.75% from Rs. 33.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 up 29.52% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2023 up 21.76% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2022.

ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.

ITL Industries shares closed at 209.15 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 62.01% over the last 12 months.