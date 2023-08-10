English
    ITL Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore in June 2023 up 19.16% from Rs. 28.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2023 up 4.25% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022.

    ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in June 2022.

    ITL Industries shares closed at 233.25 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.95% returns over the last 6 months and 71.26% over the last 12 months.

    ITL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.4140.8928.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.4140.8928.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.3522.4111.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.1111.117.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.30-7.120.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.514.683.46
    Depreciation0.330.170.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.616.902.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.202.752.31
    Other Income0.411.500.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.614.252.60
    Interest0.390.500.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.223.752.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.223.752.15
    Tax0.401.250.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.822.501.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.822.501.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.07--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.832.441.75
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.657.615.50
    Diluted EPS5.657.615.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.657.615.50
    Diluted EPS5.657.615.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

