ITL Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore in June 2023 up 19.16% from Rs. 28.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2023 up 4.25% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022.

ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in June 2022.

ITL Industries shares closed at 233.25 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.95% returns over the last 6 months and 71.26% over the last 12 months.