ITL Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.44 crore, up 36.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.44 crore in December 2021 up 36.78% from Rs. 23.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021 down 26.55% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021 down 15.74% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2020.

ITL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.26 in December 2020.

ITL Industries shares closed at 126.50 on March 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and 6.48% over the last 12 months.