ITI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.55 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.55 crore in September 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 352.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.34 crore in September 2022 down 79.88% from Rs. 55.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.34 crore in September 2022 down 1136.22% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.

ITI shares closed at 108.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.