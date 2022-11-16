 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.55 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITI are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.55 crore in September 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 352.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.34 crore in September 2022 down 79.88% from Rs. 55.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.34 crore in September 2022 down 1136.22% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.

ITI shares closed at 108.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.

ITI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.55 166.28 352.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 197.55 166.28 352.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.07 216.25 115.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 67.62 16.77 169.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 55.75 -83.28 -7.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.05 50.21 54.92
Depreciation 11.87 11.96 14.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.85 30.22 26.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -60.66 -75.85 -21.17
Other Income 10.46 21.98 10.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.21 -53.87 -10.83
Interest 50.13 45.60 44.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -100.34 -99.47 -55.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -100.34 -99.47 -55.78
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -100.34 -99.47 -55.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -100.34 -99.47 -55.78
Equity Share Capital 949.58 941.84 933.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -1.06 -0.60
Diluted EPS -1.07 -1.06 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -1.06 -0.60
Diluted EPS -1.07 -1.06 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ITI #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am