English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ITI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.55 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197.55 crore in September 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 352.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.34 crore in September 2022 down 79.88% from Rs. 55.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.34 crore in September 2022 down 1136.22% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.

    ITI shares closed at 108.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.

    ITI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.55166.28352.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.55166.28352.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.07216.25115.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods67.6216.77169.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.75-83.28-7.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.0550.2154.92
    Depreciation11.8711.9614.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.8530.2226.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-60.66-75.85-21.17
    Other Income10.4621.9810.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.21-53.87-10.83
    Interest50.1345.6044.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-100.34-99.47-55.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-100.34-99.47-55.78
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-100.34-99.47-55.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-100.34-99.47-55.78
    Equity Share Capital949.58941.84933.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-1.06-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.07-1.06-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-1.06-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.07-1.06-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ITI #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am