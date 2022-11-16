ITI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.55 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITI are:
Net Sales at Rs 197.55 crore in September 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 352.49 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.34 crore in September 2022 down 79.88% from Rs. 55.78 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.34 crore in September 2022 down 1136.22% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.
ITI shares closed at 108.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.
|ITI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.55
|166.28
|352.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.55
|166.28
|352.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.07
|216.25
|115.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|67.62
|16.77
|169.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|55.75
|-83.28
|-7.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.05
|50.21
|54.92
|Depreciation
|11.87
|11.96
|14.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.85
|30.22
|26.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.66
|-75.85
|-21.17
|Other Income
|10.46
|21.98
|10.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.21
|-53.87
|-10.83
|Interest
|50.13
|45.60
|44.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-100.34
|-99.47
|-55.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-100.34
|-99.47
|-55.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-100.34
|-99.47
|-55.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-100.34
|-99.47
|-55.78
|Equity Share Capital
|949.58
|941.84
|933.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-1.06
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-1.06
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-1.06
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-1.06
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited