ITI Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 419.50 crore, up 47.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.50 crore in September 2019 up 47.91% from Rs. 283.62 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in September 2019 down 4.89% from Rs. 7.56 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.95 crore in September 2019 up 13.27% from Rs. 47.63 crore in September 2018.

ITI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2018.

ITI shares closed at 83.75 on October 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.