    ITI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 775.26 crore, down 32.08% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 775.26 crore in March 2023 down 32.08% from Rs. 1,141.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.89 crore in March 2023 down 120.4% from Rs. 357.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 99.12% from Rs. 422.81 crore in March 2022.

    ITI shares closed at 106.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 14.43% over the last 12 months.

    ITI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations775.26256.351,141.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations775.26256.351,141.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials501.63179.12605.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods169.8019.18268.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.226.52-20.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.0955.5254.61
    Depreciation13.4212.2413.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.1930.6936.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.65-46.91184.23
    Other Income9.9310.19225.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.72-36.73409.77
    Interest63.1750.6852.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-72.89-87.40357.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-72.89-87.40357.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-72.89-87.40357.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-72.89-87.40357.38
    Equity Share Capital944.49949.58933.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-0.933.83
    Diluted EPS-0.77-0.933.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-0.933.83
    Diluted EPS-0.77-0.933.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am