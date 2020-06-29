ITI Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 650.48 crore, up 2.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.48 crore in March 2020 up 2.78% from Rs. 632.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.46 crore in March 2020 down 46.95% from Rs. 68.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.89 crore in March 2020 down 14.84% from Rs. 96.16 crore in March 2019.

ITI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2019.

ITI shares closed at 107.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.09% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.