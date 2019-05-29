ITI Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 632.91 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 632.91 crore in March 2019 down 19.88% from Rs. 789.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.73 crore in March 2019 down 36.27% from Rs. 107.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.16 crore in March 2019 down 38.83% from Rs. 157.20 crore in March 2018.

ITI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2018.

ITI shares closed at 101.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.