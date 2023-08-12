ITI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.04 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.04 crore in June 2023 down 5.56% from Rs. 166.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.60 crore in June 2023 down 3.15% from Rs. 99.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2023 up 14.22% from Rs. 41.91 crore in June 2022.

ITI shares closed at 118.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and 5.51% over the last 12 months.