ITI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.28 crore, down 27.52% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITI are:
Net Sales at Rs 166.28 crore in June 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 229.42 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.47 crore in June 2022 down 13.11% from Rs. 87.94 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.91 crore in June 2022 down 29.95% from Rs. 32.25 crore in June 2021.
ITI shares closed at 117.10 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.
|ITI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.28
|1,141.50
|229.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.28
|1,141.50
|229.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|216.25
|605.82
|47.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.77
|268.19
|149.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-83.28
|-20.40
|3.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.21
|54.61
|57.15
|Depreciation
|11.96
|13.04
|10.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.22
|36.01
|16.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.85
|184.23
|-54.86
|Other Income
|21.98
|225.54
|12.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.87
|409.77
|-42.86
|Interest
|45.60
|52.39
|45.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-99.47
|357.38
|-87.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-99.47
|357.38
|-87.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-99.47
|357.38
|-87.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-99.47
|357.38
|-87.94
|Equity Share Capital
|941.84
|933.52
|933.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|3.83
|-0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|3.83
|-0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|3.83
|-0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|3.83
|-0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited