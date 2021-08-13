ITI Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore, up 39.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore in June 2021 up 39.03% from Rs. 165.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.94 crore in June 2021 up 14.02% from Rs. 102.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.25 crore in June 2021 up 36.8% from Rs. 51.03 crore in June 2020.

ITI shares closed at 124.40 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.12% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.