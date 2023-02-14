 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.35 crore, up 86.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITI are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.35 crore in December 2022 up 86.68% from Rs. 137.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.40 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 92.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2021.

ITI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.35 197.55 137.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.35 197.55 137.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 179.12 44.07 65.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.18 67.62 33.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.52 55.75 4.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.52 51.05 55.50
Depreciation 12.24 11.87 11.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.69 27.85 15.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -46.91 -60.66 -49.59
Other Income 10.19 10.46 6.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.73 -50.21 -42.89
Interest 50.68 50.13 49.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -87.40 -100.34 -92.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -87.40 -100.34 -92.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -87.40 -100.34 -92.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -87.40 -100.34 -92.59
Equity Share Capital 949.58 949.58 933.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 -1.07 -0.99
Diluted EPS -0.93 -1.07 -0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 -1.07 -0.99
Diluted EPS -0.93 -1.07 -0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited