ITI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.35 crore, up 86.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITI are:
Net Sales at Rs 256.35 crore in December 2022 up 86.68% from Rs. 137.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.40 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 92.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2021.
ITI shares closed at 99.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|ITI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|256.35
|197.55
|137.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|256.35
|197.55
|137.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|179.12
|44.07
|65.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.18
|67.62
|33.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.52
|55.75
|4.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.52
|51.05
|55.50
|Depreciation
|12.24
|11.87
|11.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.69
|27.85
|15.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.91
|-60.66
|-49.59
|Other Income
|10.19
|10.46
|6.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.73
|-50.21
|-42.89
|Interest
|50.68
|50.13
|49.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-87.40
|-100.34
|-92.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-87.40
|-100.34
|-92.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-87.40
|-100.34
|-92.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-87.40
|-100.34
|-92.59
|Equity Share Capital
|949.58
|949.58
|933.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-1.07
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-1.07
|-0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-1.07
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-1.07
|-0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
