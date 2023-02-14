ITI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.35 crore, up 86.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.35 crore in December 2022 up 86.68% from Rs. 137.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.40 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 92.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2021.

ITI shares closed at 99.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.