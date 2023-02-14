English
    ITI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.35 crore, up 86.68% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.35 crore in December 2022 up 86.68% from Rs. 137.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.40 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 92.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2021.

    ITI shares closed at 99.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.

    ITI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.35197.55137.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.35197.55137.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials179.1244.0765.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.1867.6233.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.5255.754.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.5251.0555.50
    Depreciation12.2411.8711.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.6927.8515.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.91-60.66-49.59
    Other Income10.1910.466.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.73-50.21-42.89
    Interest50.6850.1349.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-87.40-100.34-92.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-87.40-100.34-92.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-87.40-100.34-92.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-87.40-100.34-92.59
    Equity Share Capital949.58949.58933.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-1.07-0.99
    Diluted EPS-0.93-1.07-0.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-1.07-0.99
    Diluted EPS-0.93-1.07-0.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am