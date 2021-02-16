ITI Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 496.88 crore, down 39.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.88 crore in December 2020 down 39.99% from Rs. 827.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.76 crore in December 2020 down 118.88% from Rs. 168.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.57 crore in December 2020 down 90.92% from Rs. 215.57 crore in December 2019.

ITI shares closed at 121.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.76% returns over the last 6 months and 49.57% over the last 12 months.