ITI Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 827.95 crore, up 47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 827.95 crore in December 2019 up 47% from Rs. 563.23 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.25 crore in December 2019 up 1138.95% from Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.57 crore in December 2019 up 304.75% from Rs. 53.26 crore in December 2018.

ITI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2018.

ITI shares closed at 103.90 on January 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.14% returns over the last 6 months and 12.81% over the last 12 months.