ITI December quarter profit zooms to Rs 168cr

State-owned ITI on January 6 said its consolidated net profit has grown manifold to Rs 168.25 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.58 crore in the year-ago period, ITI said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 47 per cent to Rs 827.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 563.23 crore in October-December 2018, it added.

Besides, the company's board has appointed Rajeev Srivastava as the Chief Financial Officer.

Srivastava - General Manager Corporate Finance - has taken charge as CFO of ITI on January 6, 2019, the filing said.