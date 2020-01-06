App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITI December quarter profit zooms to Rs 168cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.58 crore in the year-ago period, ITI said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned ITI on January 6 said its consolidated net profit has grown manifold to Rs 168.25 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.58 crore in the year-ago period, ITI said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 47 per cent to Rs 827.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 563.23 crore in October-December 2018, it added.

Close

Besides, the company's board has appointed Rajeev Srivastava as the Chief Financial Officer.

related news

Srivastava - General Manager Corporate Finance - has taken charge as CFO of ITI on January 6, 2019, the filing said.

Before joining ITI, he has worked with the Government of India as Director (Accounts)/Senior Accounts Officer from December 1990 to December 2018, it added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #ITI #Results

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.