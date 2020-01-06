ITI December quarter profit zooms to Rs 168cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.58 crore in the year-ago period, ITI said in a BSE filing.
State-owned ITI on January 6 said its consolidated net profit has grown manifold to Rs 168.25 crore for the December 2019 quarter.
Its revenue from operations rose 47 per cent to Rs 827.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 563.23 crore in October-December 2018, it added.
Besides, the company's board has appointed Rajeev Srivastava as the Chief Financial Officer.
Besides, the company's board has appointed Rajeev Srivastava as the Chief Financial Officer.
Srivastava - General Manager Corporate Finance - has taken charge as CFO of ITI on January 6, 2019, the filing said.Before joining ITI, he has worked with the Government of India as Director (Accounts)/Senior Accounts Officer from December 1990 to December 2018, it added.