ITI Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 775.26 crore, down 32.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITI are:
Net Sales at Rs 775.26 crore in March 2023 down 32.08% from Rs. 1,141.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.01 crore in March 2023 down 120.22% from Rs. 356.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 99.12% from Rs. 422.82 crore in March 2022.
ITI shares closed at 106.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 14.43% over the last 12 months.
|ITI
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|775.26
|256.35
|1,141.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|775.26
|256.35
|1,141.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|501.63
|179.12
|605.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|169.80
|19.18
|268.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.22
|6.52
|-20.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|72.09
|55.52
|54.61
|Depreciation
|13.42
|12.24
|13.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.19
|30.69
|36.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.65
|-46.91
|184.24
|Other Income
|9.93
|10.19
|225.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.72
|-36.73
|409.78
|Interest
|63.17
|50.68
|52.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-72.89
|-87.40
|357.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-72.89
|-87.40
|357.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-72.89
|-87.40
|357.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-72.89
|-87.40
|357.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.88
|-0.20
|-1.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-72.01
|-87.61
|356.06
|Equity Share Capital
|944.49
|949.58
|933.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.93
|3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.93
|3.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.93
|3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.93
|3.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited