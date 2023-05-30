ITI Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 775.26 crore, down 32.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 775.26 crore in March 2023 down 32.08% from Rs. 1,141.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.01 crore in March 2023 down 120.22% from Rs. 356.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 99.12% from Rs. 422.82 crore in March 2022.

ITI shares closed at 106.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 14.43% over the last 12 months.