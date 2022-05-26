 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITI Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.50 crore, down 9.86% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITI are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.50 crore in March 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 1,266.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 356.06 crore in March 2022 up 78.34% from Rs. 199.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.82 crore in March 2022 up 73.32% from Rs. 243.95 crore in March 2021.

ITI EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2021.

ITI shares closed at 84.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.18% returns over the last 6 months and -29.85% over the last 12 months.

ITI
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,141.50 137.32 1,266.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,141.50 137.32 1,266.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 605.82 65.83 822.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 268.19 33.09 127.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.40 4.76 29.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.61 55.50 71.83
Depreciation 13.04 11.85 9.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.00 15.88 35.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.24 -49.59 170.17
Other Income 225.54 6.70 64.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 409.78 -42.89 234.91
Interest 52.39 49.70 33.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 357.39 -92.59 201.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 357.39 -92.59 201.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 357.39 -92.59 201.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 357.39 -92.59 201.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.33 -0.02 -1.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 356.06 -92.61 199.65
Equity Share Capital 933.52 933.52 933.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 -0.99 2.16
Diluted EPS 3.81 -0.99 2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 -0.99 2.16
Diluted EPS 3.81 -0.99 2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 11:22 am
