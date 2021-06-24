ITI Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,266.32 crore, up 94.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,266.32 crore in March 2021 up 94.67% from Rs. 650.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.65 crore in March 2021 up 447.59% from Rs. 36.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.95 crore in March 2021 up 197.9% from Rs. 81.89 crore in March 2020.

ITI EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

ITI shares closed at 127.60 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 23.05% over the last 12 months.