ITI Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.04 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.04 crore in June 2023 down 5.56% from Rs. 166.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.81 crore in June 2023 down 3.12% from Rs. 99.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2023 up 14.2% from Rs. 41.90 crore in June 2022.

ITI shares closed at 117.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.55% returns over the last 6 months and 4.80% over the last 12 months.