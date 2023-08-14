English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ITI Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.04 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.04 crore in June 2023 down 5.56% from Rs. 166.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.81 crore in June 2023 down 3.12% from Rs. 99.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2023 up 14.2% from Rs. 41.90 crore in June 2022.

    ITI shares closed at 117.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.55% returns over the last 6 months and 4.80% over the last 12 months.

    ITI
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.04775.26166.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.04775.26166.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.23501.63216.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods106.85169.8016.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.40-12.22-83.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.3772.0950.21
    Depreciation12.0313.4211.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1350.1930.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-60.98-19.65-75.84
    Other Income13.009.9321.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.98-9.72-53.86
    Interest54.6263.1745.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-102.60-72.89-99.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-102.60-72.89-99.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-102.60-72.89-99.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-102.60-72.89-99.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.210.88-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-102.81-72.01-99.70
    Equity Share Capital960.89944.49941.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-0.76-1.06
    Diluted EPS-1.08-0.76-1.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-0.76-1.06
    Diluted EPS-1.08-0.76-1.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ITI #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!