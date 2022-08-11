 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ITI Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.28 crore, down 27.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITI are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.28 crore in June 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 229.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.70 crore in June 2022 down 13.36% from Rs. 87.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.90 crore in June 2022 down 29.92% from Rs. 32.25 crore in June 2021.

ITI shares closed at 117.10 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.

ITI
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.28 1,141.50 229.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.28 1,141.50 229.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 216.25 605.82 47.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.77 268.19 149.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -83.28 -20.40 3.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.21 54.61 57.15
Depreciation 11.96 13.04 10.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.21 36.00 16.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -75.84 184.24 -54.86
Other Income 21.98 225.54 12.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -53.86 409.78 -42.86
Interest 45.60 52.39 45.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -99.46 357.39 -87.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -99.46 357.39 -87.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -99.46 357.39 -87.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -99.46 357.39 -87.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.24 -1.33 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -99.70 356.06 -87.95
Equity Share Capital 941.84 933.52 933.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 3.81 -0.94
Diluted EPS -1.06 3.81 -0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 3.81 -0.94
Diluted EPS -1.06 3.81 -0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ITI #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Aug 11, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.