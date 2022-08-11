ITI Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.28 crore, down 27.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.28 crore in June 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 229.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.70 crore in June 2022 down 13.36% from Rs. 87.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.90 crore in June 2022 down 29.92% from Rs. 32.25 crore in June 2021.

ITI shares closed at 117.10 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.