    ITD Cementation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,580.20 crore, up 56.32% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,580.20 crore in March 2023 up 56.32% from Rs. 1,010.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2023 up 130.58% from Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.50 crore in March 2023 up 71.2% from Rs. 84.99 crore in March 2022.

    ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

    ITD Cementation shares closed at 146.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.24% returns over the last 6 months and 143.53% over the last 12 months.

    ITD Cementation India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,580.201,191.791,010.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,580.201,191.791,010.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials638.61402.77371.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost125.77118.2391.94
    Depreciation29.1329.1924.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses676.43558.37465.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.2683.2458.09
    Other Income6.110.232.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.3783.4760.91
    Interest49.9939.0733.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.3844.4027.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.3844.4027.22
    Tax28.597.7510.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.7936.6516.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.7936.6516.39
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.130.95
    Diluted EPS2.202.130.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.130.95
    Diluted EPS2.202.130.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am