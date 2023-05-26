ITD Cementation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,580.20 crore, up 56.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,580.20 crore in March 2023 up 56.32% from Rs. 1,010.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2023 up 130.58% from Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.50 crore in March 2023 up 71.2% from Rs. 84.99 crore in March 2022.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 146.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.24% returns over the last 6 months and 143.53% over the last 12 months.