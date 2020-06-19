ITD Cementation Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 557.03 crore, up 22.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.03 crore in March 2020 up 22.12% from Rs. 456.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2020 up 84.52% from Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.50 crore in March 2020 up 2244.81% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 50.80 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -51.32% over the last 12 months.