ITD Cementation Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 557.03 crore, up 22.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:
Net Sales at Rs 557.03 crore in March 2020 up 22.12% from Rs. 456.12 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2020 up 84.52% from Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.50 crore in March 2020 up 2244.81% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019.
ITD Cementation shares closed at 50.80 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -51.32% over the last 12 months.
|ITD Cementation India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|557.03
|519.01
|456.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|557.03
|519.01
|456.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|164.12
|181.98
|165.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.76
|74.40
|57.72
|Depreciation
|20.31
|20.30
|15.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|246.77
|207.28
|243.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.06
|35.05
|-25.54
|Other Income
|1.12
|0.93
|6.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.19
|35.99
|-18.67
|Interest
|27.03
|23.45
|16.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|31.16
|12.54
|-34.83
|Exceptional Items
|-40.93
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.78
|12.54
|-34.83
|Tax
|-4.31
|2.27
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.46
|10.27
|-35.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.46
|10.27
|-35.28
|Equity Share Capital
|17.18
|17.18
|17.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.60
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.60
|-2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.60
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.60
|-2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am