ITD Cementation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 456.12 crore, down 9.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.12 crore in March 2019 down 9.36% from Rs. 503.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2019 down 231.45% from Rs. 26.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019 down 106.02% from Rs. 60.83 crore in March 2018.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 122.80 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.58% over the last 12 months.