ITD Cementation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 456.12 crore, down 9.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:
Net Sales at Rs 456.12 crore in March 2019 down 9.36% from Rs. 503.22 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2019 down 231.45% from Rs. 26.84 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019 down 106.02% from Rs. 60.83 crore in March 2018.
ITD Cementation shares closed at 122.80 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|ITD Cementation India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|456.12
|450.32
|503.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|456.12
|450.32
|503.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|165.81
|125.68
|185.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.72
|64.14
|65.47
|Depreciation
|15.01
|13.28
|13.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|243.12
|184.62
|199.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.54
|62.61
|39.61
|Other Income
|6.87
|3.28
|8.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.67
|65.89
|47.77
|Interest
|16.16
|14.19
|19.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.83
|51.71
|28.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.83
|51.71
|28.34
|Tax
|0.45
|17.28
|1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.28
|34.43
|26.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.28
|34.43
|26.84
|Equity Share Capital
|17.18
|17.18
|17.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|2.00
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|2.00
|1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|2.00
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|2.00
|1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited