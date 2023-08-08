ITD Cementation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.96 crore, up 86.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.96 crore in June 2023 up 86.53% from Rs. 964.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.21 crore in June 2023 up 73.66% from Rs. 30.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.13 crore in June 2023 up 77.47% from Rs. 96.43 crore in June 2022.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 180.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.07% returns over the last 6 months and 109.26% over the last 12 months.